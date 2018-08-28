Travis Scott’s latest album, Astroworld, is officially platinum. The effort from the Houston rapper achieved its platinum status in just under one month and landed at the second spot on the Billboard 200 chart in its third week, only bested by Ariana Grande’s Sweetener.

All last week, Travis and Astroworld were heavy in the news as it was in an intense battle with Nicki Minaj and her latest album, Queen, for the number one spot. Travis held on to the top position but received some fiery words from Nicki stating that he did everything possible from selling merch to using his child to promote the work.

Nevertheless, the achievement of a platinum eligibility cannot be taken from the “Sicko Mode” rapper. Proving his star power, Travis has sold out dates for his tour supporting Astroworld. He shared on Instagram the necessity to add a second date in Los Angeles after a one-day sellout. Speaking of “Sicko Mode,” the Drake-assisted single currently holds a spot in the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100.

Travis Scott’s ‘ASTROWORLD’ is now eligible for Platinum in the US. — chart data (@chartdata) August 26, 2018

Congrats to Travis Scott for the achievement. Make sure to visit Ticketmaster and punch your ticket to Astroworld.