Trey Songz Sued By Woman Who Accused Him Of Domestic Violence

Trey Songz is being sued by the woman who claims he assaulted her, even after the criminal charges were dropped.

Trey Songz isn’t oblivious about the alleged domestic violence situation, but it’s certain that he wasn’t counting on facing a civil case.

Earlier this year. Andrea Buera alleged Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, of violently attacking her during an All Star Weekend party in Los Angeles after he allegedly became irate after he saw her speaking to another man.

The R&B crooner turned himself into the LAPD back in March, but was eventually cleared on all misdemeanor and felony charges for lack of evidence. After a press conference she conducted with lawyer Lisa Bloom where she showed a slideshow of pictures of the alleged bruises.

While Trigga made claims that she’s lying about the whole ordeal, Andrea said Trey put her in the hospital, which caused the bruises and a concussion.

Now, she’s suing for her medical expenses and other damages.

Songz has yet to respond to the suit just yet.