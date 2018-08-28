Odell Beckham Jr. has grown to be a once in lifetime talent in the NFL. He is on record saying that he wants to be the highest paid wide receiver in NFL history. Well he inched one step closer to achieving that milestone earlier today by becoming the highest paid current NFL receiver.

The Giants superstar desired to renew his contract after coming off a season-ending ankle surgery. Earlier today, he signed a whopping 5-year $95 Million contract with $65 million in guaranteed money. That $65 million is the most guaranteed money by a wide receiver in NFL history.

In his first 3 seasons, the three-time pro bowler became the fast wide receiver to record 200 receptions and 4,000 yards. The payday is well deserved for one of the NFL’s top talents and superstars. Beckham Jr is more than just an NFL superstar, but a bonafide celebrity. With this new bag, it will only continue to increase his superstardom. Congrats OBJ. Peep some of the NFL players reactions below.

Everything we spoke into existence started way back when… @OBJ_3 pic.twitter.com/ave9aHPxC1 — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) August 27, 2018

congrats to my brudda couldn’t be more proud been solid since day one helped me a lot on my journey… you deserve it…MONEY MONEY MONEY!!!! @OBJ_3 pic.twitter.com/cncsmI7IfB — Roger Lewis (@OttoLewis_) August 27, 2018