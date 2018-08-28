Earlier this month, a celebration for Young Thug’s new album turned into an arrest for the Slime Language rapper. On August 17, Thugger Thugger and his crew were arrested at a Los Angeles Dave & Buster’s on felony gun charges. Thug and five others were arrested and TMZ reports the rapper took care of the bail and lawyer fees for everyone, an amount that cost over six figures.

Young Thug covered both the bail and legal fees for the men. One of the men with him was in possession of an AK-47 when arrested, resulting in a $50,000 bail. The other men collectively cost $140,000 for their release. Those figures do not include legal council that met with each man and the bail bondsman before they were released.

TMZ also reports Young Thug will take care of any legal costs going forward from this incident.

Young Thug’s new compilation album, Slim Language, made a top ten debut at number eight selling 41,000 total units, 38,000 of those were streaming equivalent units, in the first week.