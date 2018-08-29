As far as conferences and festivals go, there are few that have family-friendly Hip-Hop as a driving force behind it. SOURCE360 can proudly claim that our conference has something for the rap enthusiast (who has like 4 decades in the game), something for their kids and their kids’ kids. At The Source, particularly with our 30 years invested in culture, understands that Hip-Hop is multigenerational. So it is no surprise that at our conference, one of the premiere activations celebrating the culture, you will find parents and their children booked (independently).

Celebrity Stylist and Influencer, Misa Hylton will be a lead panelist on this year’s HERSource Glam. As a panelist, she brings her over 25 years of experience to share with attendees interested in getting an inside peek into fashion, style and beauty on Friday, Sept. 7th. The following day, Hylton’s son, rising rap star Niko Brim is set to rip the block party stage out on Rockland Place between Fulton and Dekalb in Brooklyn New York. Niko Brim has been blazing the waves and with a pedigree that has given him a front row seat to success. He will likely take the alley-oop his mother is tossing him, and make his mark as a musical icon (who undoubtedly has a damn good fashion sense).

Another family team that is set to take the stage features a rap pioneer and his sons: Doug E. Fresh (who will be performing on Saturday also) and The Square Off Gang (performing on Friday at the Unsigned Hype concert series). The consensus with most people is that Doug E. Fresh is the greatest entertainer of his generation. So of course when the opportunity for The SOURCE360 producers to book his sons, Trips & Slim, they jumped on it. Trips & Slim are a part of the Square Off Gang and if you think that the duo are carbon copies of their dad, you would be wrong. Unlike their dad, their music is not necessarily party jams. They are grooved out, radio joints that reflect the life that they live as New Yorkers in 2018. These flame-spitters rides beats with the lyrical prowess of emcees more seasoned than their millennial peers.

This would not be the first time that sons of rap legends graced The SOURCE360 stage. Last year, King Combs (son of Sean “P. Diddy” Combs) and CJ Wallace (son of The Notorious B.I.G.) rock the crowd with their own flair and flavor. They paved the way for these young legends to do their things.

For more information about panels, Unsigned Hype and the block party, go to www.thesource360.com.