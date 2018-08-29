Aimé Leon Dore kept it short and sweet for summer with their latest drop, but that must’ve been in preparation for the massive rollout the NYC-based brand had in store for us with the new Fall/Winter 2018 collection. Be prepared to be amazed.

Nothing is left out of this selection of apparel: outerwear, sportswear, knitwear, headwear and tons of cut-and-sew selections that will look and feel amazing once autumn really makes an impact on the climate. Each piece was crafted using premium, globally-sourced fabrics in New York and Canada, with collabs alongside Woolrich and Timberland among others also set for the upcoming season. From the materials to the patterns, all the way down to the fresh color themes, this is easily the standout menswear collection of the season. Props to Teddy Santis on this one.

Expect Aimé Leon Dore to start releasing the Fall/Winter 2018 collection beginning this Friday (August 31) at 11AM EST, available online and the flagship location on 179 Mott Street. Take a closer look below: