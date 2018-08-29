Ariana Grande has been added to the star-studded list of performers set to perform for Aretha Franklin’s burial service Friday, Franklin’s marketing specialist has affirmed to CNN.

The Sweetener singer earned her spot on the bill after her emotional The Roots-assisted performance of “Natural Woman” on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon went viral.

Franklin passed away earlier this month at 76 due to pancreatic cancer.

Ariana Grande joins the likes of Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill, Jennifer Hudson, Pastor Shirley Caesar and The Clark Sisters among others for the Queen of Soul’s burial service.

The service will concluded a week long celebration of Ms. Aretha Franklin’s life in her cherished city of Detroit, which has includes her body lying to rest at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History so fans could offer their regards.

The burial service will go down Friday at 10 a.m. ET at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit.