Dez Bryant doesn’t appear to be in a rush to figure out the next phase of his NFL career. The former all-pro wide receiver believes there is still a ton of football in him.

Responding to a message posted on Twitter, the free-agent wide receiver wrote, “I just have to take care of me first” before adding, “I will play ball this year just might be a ‘lil bit later in the year.”

I can I just have to take care of me first….gave to much love and not received at least half back…I will play ball this year just might be a lil bit later in the year.. we will see https://t.co/9FVMcgX4K1 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 28, 2018

Bryant turned down a three-year deal from the Baltimore Ravens earlier this Summer and most recently visited the Cleveland Browns, who offered him a one-year contract worth less than $5 million, according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. ESPN reports that the 29-year old receiver prefers a one-year deal so he can re-establish himself in hopes of getting a bigger payday next season, but it’s unclear whether a base value of less than $5 million is enough for him to sign with Cleveland.

So far, the three-time Pro Bowler’s only free-agent visit has been to the Cleveland Browns. There are other receiver-needy teams out there, but if there is any interest it hasn’t crystallized into visits. Playing the waiting game might workout in Dez’s favor, mainly because you can always count on injuries during the NFL season.