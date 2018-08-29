Drake and the Migos came to New York City for an entire week for their joint Aubrey and The Migos tour. They performed in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center for first half of the tour, and they’re finishing off their week long NYC run at the Madison Square Garden.

Aside from the dope aesthetic, Drizzy has been trying to make each show a memorable one with his special guest appearances. He recently brought out his former rival, Tory Lanez, which marked his first time performing at The Garden. He also brought out Travis Scott to perform their hit single “Sicko Mode” in the midst of his battle with his label mate, Nicki Minaj. La Flame took the stage again last night, alongside Instagram comedian, Shiggy.

It was only right that Drake brought out the Queens native to perform “In My Feelings” with him, since Shiggy is mainly responsible for making the standout track a viral success with the initiation of the #DoTheShiggy challenge.