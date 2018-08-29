Flipp Dinero triples down on the deals and is now on the roster of DJ Khaled’s We the Best Music Group, along with Epic Records and Cinematic Music Group. Lately, the Brooklyn rapper has been quickly building his fan base due to his single “Leave Me Alone” becoming a favorite amongst celebrities and more but also touring the country alongside Tory Lanez in the early portion of the summer.

“I’m beyond blessed to be given this opportunity,” Dinero said to Billboard. “I think God for blessing me and my family and I just want to continue working and striving for better. Thank you Jonny, Sav and Khaled for embracing me as your little brother. Love you guys.”

DJ Khaled shared the excitement in the signing of Dinero stating: “I knew Flipp was a special type of artist from the minute I heard him,” says Khaled. He had a certain vibe to him that I knew the world would gravitate to and I’m proud to work with tomorrow’s brightest superstar.”

Be sure to check out his hit “Leave Me Alone” and to stream his latest effort Guala See Guala.