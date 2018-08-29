Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor Takes Jabs at One Another on Social Media

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor love to ruffle each other’s feathers. Mayweather is a showman and so is Conor. When it comes to one another, Conor is just going to always be Conor. On Twitter McGregor had some choice words for Mayweather.

Fuck the Mayweathers, except Senior and Roger.

There is no peace here kid.

Step up or step down. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 29, 2018

Mayweather invited McGregor to work out at Mayweather Boxing Club Tuesday in preparation for his upcoming fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov, per TMZ Sports.

“Conor McGregor, he’s a tough competitor,” Mayweather added. “Like I said before, Conor McGregor’s not gonna back down from anyone, he’s not scared, he’s a warrior.”

After Conor’s tweet, Mayweather had no problem clapping back on social media. Floyd responded by saying “Easiest 9 figures I ever made!” However that’s not much a dig at Conor, but more so Floyd just being himself and keeping the jokes going.

Mayweather and McGregor will forever be inextricably linked by their highly publicized crossover feud, but it doesn’t look like they’ll be teaming up to do an encore anytime soon. In the meantime, we will always count on them to deliver some social media drama.