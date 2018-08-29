After rolling out a high-flying, DOJO-inspired iteration of the GEL-DIABLO silhouette, ASICSTIGER brings us yet another colorway for the popular shoe, this time alongside Foot Locker and PENSOLE Footwear Design Academy.

In an effort to give emerging footwear designers a real opportunity to create something dope, Foot Locker launched a “Fueling the Future of Footwear” Master Class at PENSOLE for three weeks with 18 students. After being split into six groups — a designer, colors/materials specialist and marketer/business specialist made up the three roles per team — lucky designers Razma Hassani from Herzogenaurauch, Germany, Matt Franklin out of Norwich, NY and Blake Scordino from Birmingham, AL ended up being the winners of $12,000 and getting the shoe you see here sold at select Foot Locker stores globally and online.

The creation itself, officially deemed the “Once Upon A Time In Kobe” GEL-DIABLO, was inspired by Japanese heritage and the Koi fish and silk kimonos that’ve become synonymous with it. The shoes are limited to only 1,000 pairs and will be in only 15 Foot Locker stores across five countries. Talk about a come up!

Expect the Foot Locker x ASICSTIGER x PENSOLE “Once Upon A Time In Kobe” GEL-DIABLO this Saturday (Sept. 1) for $120 USD. Visit http://unlocked.footlocker.com/launchlocator to find out where to cop, and peep some more detailed pics of the colorway below: