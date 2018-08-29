If you been looking for your soft porn fixings on HBO lately and realize you can’t find them, it’s not you. HBO quietly has removed all its adult late night content from the network.

The premium cable network has phased out content including Taxicab Confessions, Real Sex, and Cathouse, as well as other adult movies containing explicit content from its linear and on-demand platforms.

According to LA Times, a representative of HBO said, “Over the past several years HBO has been winding down its late-night adult fare. While we’re greatly ramping up our other original program offerings, there hasn’t been a strong demand for this kind of adult programming, perhaps because it’s easily available elsewhere.”

The internet has made adult content widely available everywhere so the viewers who want venereal explicit video content will no longer have to subscribe to a premium cable TV service as previous generations did.

Previously, HBO expanded and launched most of its adult programming in the early 1990s when the internet was just a beginning and the network was not yet a major producer of prestigious scripted series such as The Sopranos.

With Netflix, Hulu and Amazon producing excellent content at a rapid pace, it’s a wise move for HBO to not have their late night content act as skeletons in a closet.

While late night content is gone, HBO’s scripted porn drama The Deuce will return for its second season on Sunday, Sept. 9th.