On what would’ve been her late brother, Michael Jackson’s, 60th birthday, Janet Jackson is remembering the time she fell in love with one of his most epic music videos.

The singer partnered with Instagram sensation Kwaylon Rogers, better known as @BlameItOnKWay to shoot the 1-minute, 11-second clip. Janet is seen judging the dancers, the same way Iman did in MJ’s original “Remember The Time” video in 1992.

This epic moment came about after KWay and Janet Jackson met at the Billboard Awards earlier this year. The social media comedian was impressionable on the living legend and pitched the idea of recreating the video on the King of Pop’s famous music video on his birthday today.

TMZ reports that the group rehearsed with Diamond Batiste for a day, then shot the video the following day to Jackson’s liking. KWay and King Bach play the dancers who are desperate for the “Made For Now” singer’s approval as an ode to MJ.

Happy Birthday to the King of Pop.