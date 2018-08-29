Jerry Jones has an idea for the National Football League, but many other teams may not agree. The famed owner of the Dallas Cowboys wants to drop a couple of games off the preseason and make them into regular season games. Jones cites the adjustment could help with injuries.

“My solution is real simple, cut back on preseason games. Have one at each team’s home, play a couple of them, and then add two games to the regular season, which I’ve been a proponent of for several years,” Jones said during an interview on Dallas radio. “That’s a better equity or a better way of players using what they bring to the table, their talents, their skills, their professional time in pro sports. That’ll give them a bigger payday that’s fair.”

Jerry Jones state he has research that shows injuries are a higher probability in the preseason than the regular season. However, some may argue the more intense nature of a regular season game would impact players more, especially starters. There is also the necessity of the preseason to form rosters.

What do you think? Should the NFL cut the preseason down?