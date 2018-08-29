Kanye West has been in his hometown of Chicago this week, hanging out and working with Chance the Rapper on his upcoming album. He was spotted this week purchasing some Prada shade. Earlier today (August 29) Ye stopped by Iheart Radio’s Chicago 107.5 WGCI station to address a number of topics. Prior to the release his album, ye, Kanye appeared on TMZ, stating that “slavery was a choice.” As many of you know, this sent Black Twitter and the rest the African American community in an uproar.

“I don’t know if I properly apologized for how the slavery comment made people feel,” said the 41-year-old creative. “This is something about the fact that it hurt people’s feelings ad the way I presented that piece of information.” Kanye was immediately canceled by a number African Americans, who believed and stood by him throughout his moments of truth throughout his career. Many felt betrayed by an influential soul, who once stated a former president’s unlike for black people.

“I’m sorry for the one-two effect of the MAGA hat into the slave comment, and I’m sorry for the people that felt let down by that moment.”

Yeezy also addressed the Drake and Pusha T beef. It was rumored that Kanye gave G.O.O.D. Music’s President, Pusha T, the ammunition for his Drake diss.

“We all got love for Drake,” said Ye. “And you know, we’ll reconcile that one day because we got to because we got work to do.”

Kanye denied providing Pusha with anything to ignite the beef between himself and Drizzy. Hopefully, these two rap legends can make up. Time will be far spent before it happens, but it will be worth it once it does. Watch some clips from the interview below.

Ye also tweeted some fire new designs for the upcoming Glow in the Dark Yeezys 350s. Despite no release date, the new 350s will be highly anticipated.