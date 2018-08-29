Kanye West Argues Wearing Small Sandals is the 'Japanese Way'

Kanye West made headlines after rocking a pair of small a– slides to 2 Chainz wedding. The free thinker took to Twitter to clarify his shoe style.

The “Gold Digger” rapper and his better half, Kim Kardashian, went to the Miami pre-marriage ceremony between 2 Chainz and Kesha Ward prior this month. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore a neon green dress—a shade she’d been shaking that entire week—while her significant other wore a mint green suit. In any case, it was his footwear that raised a couple of eyebrows. Not exclusively did the Yeezy head shake a sock and shoe blend, yet he likewise wore shoes that had all the earmarks of being a couple of sizes too little.

Be that as it may, on Tuesday, Kanye West clarified he had really been wearing his shoes “the Japanese way.” He additionally tweeted pictures of what have all the earmarks of being a rendition of the customary Japanese shoe, the geta.

“The straps should be snug but not too tight between the two toes,” part of the illustration read. It also stated, “Your heal [should] extend 1 [to] 2 [centimeters] off the back of the wooden sole.”

The Japanese way pic.twitter.com/n1TUsVOJkA — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) August 28, 2018

So what does Kardashian think about his shoe style? While the reality star didn’t remark on the look, she rocked a comparative sock and shoe mix in July.