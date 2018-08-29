Kodak Black is finally out of jail. A Florida judge has also ended his termination, as per documents obtained by Complex.

The rapper, who recently changed his government name to Bill K. Kapri from Dieuson Octave, was discharged from jail on August 18 in the wake of serving seven months of his yearlong sentence.

Breaking: Kodak Black has been released from jail. pic.twitter.com/PPJcNYxF47 — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) August 18, 2018

The sentence came after Kodak was arrested and accused of grand theft of a gun, possession of marijuana, possession of a weapon by a criminal, and child neglect without extraordinary real damage, after law implementation guaranteed they saw him smoking weed encompassed by weapons on Instagram Live. The vast majority of those charges were in the end dropped, and he rather conceded to driving with a suspended permit and “associating with people committing crimes.”

Amid his time in jail, Black’s legal advisor Bradford Cohen claims the rapper was productive during his bid. He obtained his GED, took parenting classes, and wrote a book.

Just read the rough draft inedited version of @KodakBlack1k s new book! You don't know someone unless you walk a mile in his/her shoes. A very inflective look at who he is and where he is going. — Bradford Cohen (@bradfordcohen) May 21, 2018

The termination of his probation marks the closing of his case. Cohen beforehand expressed that Kodak’s probation would end when he was discharged.

Since his discharge, Kodak Black began recording what is presumably another music video. There’s a shot he could even now confront sexual battery charges brought against him in South Carolina. For the time being, Kodak is centered around putting out new music, and turning down enormous checks to do as such.