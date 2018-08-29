It’s been less than 24 hours since Kylie Jenner was announced as the latest Brand Ambassador for adidas, but we already have a look at what her first task on the job is: taking dope photos while modeling a fresh set of apparel and footwear. How tough!

Helping to relaunch the classic adidas Originals Falcon Dorf Runner, Kylie proved to be a perfect fit for the campaign being that both she and the shoe were created in 1997. It also doesn’t hurt that Kylie has dyed her hair pretty much every color you see in this silhouette — grey, pink, blue, and the classic black that you see her rocking here. At this rate, it’s looking like the whole Kardashian/Jenner team is about to be down with the Three Stripes — North West and Stormi, get ready!

Check for the adidas Originals Falcon to launch globally next Thursday (September 6). Check out more pics of Kylie from the campaign shoot below: