Meek Mill is collaborating with Puma, sports attire Fanatics, United Legwear and Philly’s extravagance store Milano Di Rogue to giveaway 6,000 back packs to students in his hometown.

TMZ reports that there will be three different types of books for elementary, middle school, and high school students. The kiddos get pencil sharpeners, rulers, stick sticks and colored pencils – while the high schoolers get dry erase markers, notebooks, and pens.

Meek knows what it’s like to struggle when it’s back to school season, as per the tabloid. He says, “Those memories stay with me and that’s why I’m committed to giving back to families in my hometown, putting smiles on kids’ faces and helping them start the school year on the right note with the right supplies.”

Meek Mill will reportedly surprise a couple lucky students today by personally delivering the book bags.

In other Dream Chasers related news, you can catch the head honcho performing live at the Made in America Festival this Labor Day weekend in his city, Philly. He is set to headline alongside his ex-girlfriend, Nicki Minaj, who alleges that he still ends up in their DMs over a year after their split. Not sure if they will take the stage together, as they do have three collaborations in the vault, but we will definitely stay tuned.