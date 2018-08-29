Sneakerheads in the NBA rejoice. The kicks a player will wear on opening night and throughout the course of the season no longer have regulations on their colorways. ESPN reports players will be able to wear any color sneaker of their choice going forward.

The new rule is the latest step to allow for players to have self-expression while playing in the highest level of basketball. In the history of the NBA shoes were originally restricted to be 51% white or black with accenting colors of the team.

Flashy sneakers overtime have been the rave in the sneaker culture and have slowly infiltrated the game. In the past, the NBA All-Star Game was the showcase for a wide variety of colors, exclusives, and forthcoming sneakers. Now we will be on the lookout for unique kicks to be more prevalent coming soon.

The upcoming season will feature the latest in signature releases from LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Paul George and more along with debuts from the entire Puma Basketball brand and the Nike sneaker for Giannis Antetokounmpo.