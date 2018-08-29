Nickelodeon has jumped into the streaming world and is bringing its classic cartoons in an AT&T VRV subscription service titled NickSplat. The news service will carry 30 shows including Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Doug, The Wild Thornberrys and more.

NickSplat will be included in the VRV package but for those who are looking to solely have the streaming service can access it for a price of $5.99.

“We’re building a basecamp for unique fandom experiences within the VRV universe. By rallying and connecting fan communities, we make it easy to be fan,” said VRV general manager Arlen Marmel. “NickSplat is an incredible brand with content that’s been delighting fans for more than 30 years and we are thrilled to be partnering with the Nickelodeon team to broaden the VRV universe.”

The new NickSplat streaming service is currently available.

via