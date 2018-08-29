Despite the fact that Nicki Minaj’s fourth studio album is receiving mixed reviews, Queen has hit gold status, in less than two weeks. Standout track “Barbie Dreams” and the inclusion of her Tekashi 6ix9ine collaboration, “FEFE,” definitely contributed to the collection’s most recent milestone.

The news emerges around the same time Travis Scott’s Astroworld has achieved platinum status, which will add fuel to the fire to their weird “beef.” Their back-and-forth definitely serves for good Hip Hop entertainment. Reasonably the accomplishment of songs “Butterfly Effect” may have added to La Flame’s early platinum status, seeing as Minaj and Scott’s first week deals weren’t precisely distant. And as she publicly noted, his merchandise bundle package gave him a great advantage in sales.

Although Nicki Minaj released a solid body of work, the post-release narrative after Queen drop is distracting everyone from the fact that she reclaimed her throne as the Queen of Rap and dropped one of the best albums of the year. It’s sure to hit platinum status in no time.