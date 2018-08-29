Stormy Daniels is telling it all! The latest details from the adult film star about her sexual encounters with President Donald Trump state he was what Missy Elliot would call a “One Minute Man.”

Daniels got a chance to speak with Vogue in a feature called “Stormy Daniels Isn’t Backing Down.” In the interview, Daniels was questioned about what sex was like with the Commander-in-Chief. Daniels response, “How many details can you really give about two minutes?”

Details from Stormy Daniels continue to come out regardless of the non-disclosure agreements that are stated to be in place and prohibit her speaking on the encounters.

The interview went down after wrapping up her national strip club tour and speaking to prosecutors in the criminal investigation of Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer. She was joined by her own lawyer Michael Anvetti and they both were dressed in deep blue. Daniels’ dress was made by Zac Ponsen, while her earrings were provided by Tiffany & Co.

In the conversation, Daniels also details how her life was disturbed by the reveal of her dealing with President Tump, stating that she hasn’t even been able to enjoy a full meal.

Check out the full feature with Stormy Daniels here.