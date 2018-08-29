Serena Williams has responded to French Open officials criticizing her clothing at Roland Garros in the most Serena Williams way possible. By playing her opening match of the US Open in a tutu. And winning in straight sets.

Earlier this week, French Open officials stated that certain outfits would be banned next year, including Williams’ catsuit. The tennis star said the catsuit made her “feel like a warrior” and was made out of compression fabric that helped her body deal with life-threatening blood clots when she gave birth.

Williams herself has said she’s not too bothered by the catsuit ban, because “obviously, the Grand Slams have a right to do what they want to do,” she said at a press conference at the US Open on Saturday. “I feel like if and when, or if they know that some things are for health reasons, then there’s no way they wouldn’t be ok with it. So I think it’s fine.”