Tekashi 6ix9ine may be able to create top 10 bangers, but a lot of people are still against the Brooklyn rapper because of his sexual misconduct case. Some of these people apparently include students from the University of Central Florida who plan to protest his September 22nd show.

"I just can't believe someone like this would be considered on a university campus to perform," student Noemi Teutsch told local ABC affiliate WTFV 9.

Teutsch along with two other members of the University of Central Florida Board of Trustees launched the online petition and already garnered more than half of the signature goals. The document has over 5,500 signatures and counting, out of 7,500. There’s no telling if this will help Teutsch’s cause but she clearly has support. “I just can’t believe someone like this would be considered on a university campus to perform,” Teutsch says of the matter.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been having legal troubles since the beginning of his career. In 2015, a video of the rapper touching a 13-year-old girl in a sexual manner surfaced the web. At the time of the video, the “GUMMO” rapper was 18 years old and plead guilty to use of a child in a sexual performance.