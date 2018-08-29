Continuing on with her game-changing collaboration with Jordan Brand that launched earlier this summer, Vogue EIC Anna Wintour is back with some more haute couture steez for sneakerheads, and it involves the forever classic Air Jordan 3 silhouette.

Both colorways in the “A.W.O.K.” pack — the acronym stands for Wintour’s signature stamp of approval, literally translating to “Anna Wintour OK” — are inspired by the tweed ‘fits that Anna herself has trademarked in the fashion industry as a staple to her everyday wardrobe. The shoes really get jazzy with the upper, which utilizes a material that almost looks ruby-encrusted. Other standouts include a branded “Edited By Vogue” hangtag and the official signature on the heel in place of a Jumpman or Swoosh. #WintourWinning!

Check out both the red and black versions of the Vogue x Air Jordan 3 “AWOK” below, and expect them to arrive next week Friday (September 7) exclusively in women’s sizes.