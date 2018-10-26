As many people get their last-minute preparations together for Halloween next week, Cali-based streetwear imprint Cherry Los Angeles is tapping into a little 90s-themed horror with a new Fall 2018 capsule collection dedicated to the iconic Goosebumps book series.

While the series of young adult novels penned by R.L. Stine may be a thing of the past, it’s still a fun nostalgic memory (or nightmare!) that’s fun to reference for the sake of streetwear. Cherry plays up the slimy green title logo with glow-in-the-dark features for added nighttime appeal, and the all-black apparel makes it pop out even further. There’s also nods to The Simpsons and the Attention Deficit Disorder Association, displayed over a small set of hoodies, T-Shirts, and headwear. Even if you don’t like things that go bump in the night, this is still one cool collection of streetwear to cop.

Get ghouly with the Cherry LA “Goosebumps” capsule right now by picking it up through the brand’s online shop. Take a look at the full set below:

Images: Neue School / Cherry Los Angeles