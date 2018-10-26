YouTube star, Chris Sails, was reportedly arrested for assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Parker McKenna. You may know McKenna as the little girl who played Katie on the show, My Wife and Kids.

The Shade Room reports that a source close to the former couple said they were arguing about him allegedly cheating. Things went 0-100 real quick and he put his hands on her.

Chris Sails is currently locked up in a Harris County jail in Houston Texas. It’s unknown if this was the first time he put his hands on her, or any other woman. The Youtuber was married to rising R&B star, Queen Naija, before getting with the actress.