The accolades keep coming for British singer-songwriter, Ella Mai, who recently dropped her self-titled album to critical acclaim. In just one week, the extraordinary R&B debut has already attained gold status, while the smash hit that started it all, “Boo’d Up,” is triple platinum. The follow up single “Trip” has now been certified platinum.

Earlier this week, BET revealed the nominees for the 2018 Soul Train Awards. The first lady of 10 Summers/Interscope Records racked up four generous nods: Best R&B/Soul Female Artist; The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award for “Boo’d Up;” Song of the Year for “Boo’d Up;” and Video of the Year for “Boo’d Up.”

Executive produced by Ella Mai’s musical director, DJ Mustard, the album elegantly straddles the worlds of R&B, hip-hop and pop with such infectious tracks as “Good Bad,” and “Shot Clock,” Ella Mai also features well-curated collaborations with EGOT-winner John Legend on “Everything,” alternative R&B diva H.E.R. on the girl’s anthem, “Gut Feeling” and R&B bad boy Chris Brown on “Whatchamacallit.”

Ella Mai will hit the road in support of the new album beginning in early 2019. Tickets for The Debut Tour are on sale now.