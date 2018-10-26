The 2018 Soul Train Awards will hit TVs across America during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend and is led by H.E.R. with seven total nominations. Following H.E.R. are Cardi B and Bruno Mars who are tied with six apiece.
Additional nominations go to SZA who will compete with H.E.R. for “Best R&B/Soul Female Artist” with H.E.R. and Ella Mai. SZA has an additional four nominations. Ella Mai, fresh off her self-titled debut album, is nominated four times. Daniel Caesar is the second-highest nominated male with four nominations as well.
Erykah Badu will step from hosting duties to the Legend seat as she will receive the Legend Award, while Fath Evans will get the Lady of Soul Award. This year’s show will be hosted by the Tisha Campbell and Tichna Arnold.
The Soul Train Awards will be filmed in Las Vegas and will be aired on BET September 25 at 8 p.m. EST. Full nominees are below.
BEST NEW ARTIST
Daniel Caesar
Jorja Smith
Kali Uchis
Leon Thomas
Normani
Queen Naija
SOUL TRAIN CERTIFIED AWARD
Ashanti
Jorja Smith
Ledisi
Lenny Kravitz
MAJOR.
Tamia
BEST R&B/SOUL FEMALE ARTIST
Beyoncé
Ella Mai
H.E.R.
Mariah Carey
SZA
BEST R&B/SOUL MALE ARTIST
Bruno Mars
Childish Gambino
Daniel Caesar
John Legend
Khalid
Tank
BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
Andra Day
Kirk Franklin
Lecrae
Snoop Dogg
Tori Kelly
RHYTHM & BARS AWARD (BEST HIP-HOP SONG OF THE YEAR)
Cardi B – “I Like It” featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin
Childish Gambino – “This is America”
DJ Khaled – “No Brainer” featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper and Quavo
Drake – “In My Feelings”
The Carters – “Apeshit”
SONG OF THE YEAR
Bruno Mars – “Finesse” (Remix) featuring Cardi B
Ella Mai – “Boo’d Up”
H.E.R. – “Every Kind of Way”
SZA – “The Weekend”
The Internet – “Come Over”
ALBUM/MIXTAPE OF THE YEAR
Chloe X Halle – The Kids Are Alright
Chris Brown – Heartbreak on a Full Moon
H.E.R. – H.E.R.
Leon Bridges – Good Thing
Miguel – War & Leisure
The Internet – Hive Mind
THE ASHFORD AND SIMPSON SONGWRITER’S AWARD
“Finesse” (Remix) – Written by Gene Hernandez, Belcalis Almanzar, Chris Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Ray McCullough, Klenord Raphael, Jeremy Reeves, James Yip, Ray Romulus (Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B)
“Summertime Magic” – Written by Donald Glover, Ludwig Goransson (Childish Gambino)
“Best Part” – Written by Ashton Simmonds, H.E.R., Riley Bell, Matthew Burnett, Jordan Evans (Daniel Caesar featuring H.E.R.)
“Boo’d Up” – Written by Ella Howell, Dijon McFarlane, Joelle James, Larrance Dopson (Ella Mai)
“Focus” – Written by H.E.R., Darhyl Camper, Justin Love (H.E.R.)
“Broken Clocks” – Written by Solana Rowe, Cody Fayne, Adam Feeney, Ashton Simmonds, Thomas Beesley (SZA)
BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE
Bruno Mars – “Finesse” (Remix) featuring Cardi B
Chris Brown – “Tempo”
Ciara – “Level Up”
HoodCelebrityy – “Walking Trophy”
Janet Jackson – “Made for Now” featuring Daddy Yankee
BEST COLLABORATION PERFORMANCE
Bruno Mars – “Finesse” (Remix) featuring Cardi B
Daniel Caesar – “Best Part” featuring H.E.R.
John Legend – “A Good Night” featuring BloodPop
Khalid featuring Ty Dolla $ign and 6lack – “OTW”
SZA – “Doves in the Wind” featuring Kendrick Lamar
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Bruno Mars – “Finesse” (Remix) featuring Cardi B
Ella Mai – “Boo’d Up”
H.E.R. – “Avenue”
SZA – “Broken Clocks”
The Internet – “Come Over”