The 2018 Soul Train Awards will hit TVs across America during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend and is led by H.E.R. with seven total nominations. Following H.E.R. are Cardi B and Bruno Mars who are tied with six apiece.

Additional nominations go to SZA who will compete with H.E.R. for “Best R&B/Soul Female Artist” with H.E.R. and Ella Mai. SZA has an additional four nominations. Ella Mai, fresh off her self-titled debut album, is nominated four times. Daniel Caesar is the second-highest nominated male with four nominations as well.

Erykah Badu will step from hosting duties to the Legend seat as she will receive the Legend Award, while Fath Evans will get the Lady of Soul Award. This year’s show will be hosted by the Tisha Campbell and Tichna Arnold.

The Soul Train Awards will be filmed in Las Vegas and will be aired on BET September 25 at 8 p.m. EST. Full nominees are below.

BEST NEW ARTIST

Daniel Caesar

Jorja Smith

Kali Uchis

Leon Thomas

Normani

Queen Naija

SOUL TRAIN CERTIFIED AWARD

Ashanti

Jorja Smith

Ledisi

Lenny Kravitz

MAJOR.

Tamia

BEST R&B/SOUL FEMALE ARTIST

Beyoncé

Ella Mai

H.E.R.

Mariah Carey

SZA

BEST R&B/SOUL MALE ARTIST

Bruno Mars

Childish Gambino

Daniel Caesar

John Legend

Khalid

Tank

BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

Andra Day

Kirk Franklin

Lecrae

Snoop Dogg

Tori Kelly

RHYTHM & BARS AWARD (BEST HIP-HOP SONG OF THE YEAR)

Cardi B – “I Like It” featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin

Childish Gambino – “This is America”

DJ Khaled – “No Brainer” featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper and Quavo

Drake – “In My Feelings”

The Carters – “Apeshit”

SONG OF THE YEAR

Bruno Mars – “Finesse” (Remix) featuring Cardi B

Ella Mai – “Boo’d Up”

H.E.R. – “Every Kind of Way”

SZA – “The Weekend”

The Internet – “Come Over”

ALBUM/MIXTAPE OF THE YEAR

Chloe X Halle – The Kids Are Alright

Chris Brown – Heartbreak on a Full Moon

H.E.R. – H.E.R.

Leon Bridges – Good Thing

Miguel – War & Leisure

The Internet – Hive Mind

THE ASHFORD AND SIMPSON SONGWRITER’S AWARD

“Finesse” (Remix) – Written by Gene Hernandez, Belcalis Almanzar, Chris Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Ray McCullough, Klenord Raphael, Jeremy Reeves, James Yip, Ray Romulus (Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B)

“Summertime Magic” – Written by Donald Glover, Ludwig Goransson (Childish Gambino)

“Best Part” – Written by Ashton Simmonds, H.E.R., Riley Bell, Matthew Burnett, Jordan Evans (Daniel Caesar featuring H.E.R.)

“Boo’d Up” – Written by Ella Howell, Dijon McFarlane, Joelle James, Larrance Dopson (Ella Mai)

“Focus” – Written by H.E.R., Darhyl Camper, Justin Love (H.E.R.)

“Broken Clocks” – Written by Solana Rowe, Cody Fayne, Adam Feeney, Ashton Simmonds, Thomas Beesley (SZA)

BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE

Bruno Mars – “Finesse” (Remix) featuring Cardi B

Chris Brown – “Tempo”

Ciara – “Level Up”

HoodCelebrityy – “Walking Trophy”

Janet Jackson – “Made for Now” featuring Daddy Yankee

BEST COLLABORATION PERFORMANCE

Bruno Mars – “Finesse” (Remix) featuring Cardi B

Daniel Caesar – “Best Part” featuring H.E.R.

John Legend – “A Good Night” featuring BloodPop

Khalid featuring Ty Dolla $ign and 6lack – “OTW”

SZA – “Doves in the Wind” featuring Kendrick Lamar

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Bruno Mars – “Finesse” (Remix) featuring Cardi B

Ella Mai – “Boo’d Up”

H.E.R. – “Avenue”

SZA – “Broken Clocks”

The Internet – “Come Over”