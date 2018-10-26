David Parker, who is known globally as Chief Rocker Busy Bee, one of Hip-Hop’s very first solo emcees celebrates his born day today.

As one of the game’s most outspoken wordsmiths is partially responsible for making the MC of Hip Hop the star of the show. With his landmark battle with Kool Moe Dee at Harlem World in 1981 as the blueprint for emcee battles, Busy Bee’s position in the game is forever solidified in the fabric of Hip Hop culture. At the height of his career, his exploits and mic prowess was documented in the 1982 Hip Hop cult classic Wild Style and even made a special guest appearance in the 2002 Hip Hip flick starring Cam’Ron Paid In Full.

Salute to the Chief Rocker on his birthday and many more!