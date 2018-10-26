A long-awaited collaboration between Rapsody and J. Cole has finally happened for HIp-Hop fans. The two emcees exchange verses in a lyrical duel that will radiate pride from North Carolina for their two key area natives.

The single is titled “Sojourner” and is opened with a melodic hook that has become a trademark for the Dreamville leader, prior to unleashing his verse. Rapsody follows with an offering that demonstrates that she can hold up with any rapper that you can name.

The offering is produced by 9th Wonder and will be apart of his forthcoming project Jamla is the Squad II. What does he have to say about the effort? Simply, “Boom.”

Jamla is the Squad II will enlist a ton of help from the likes of Actual Proof, Pharoahe Monche, Busta Rhymes, Black Thought, SiR, Niko Brim and a host of others.

Be sure to listen to the offering below and be sure to keep your eyes peeled for the full project when it hits your favorite music outlet in November.