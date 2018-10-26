Authorities flocked to Florida and have arrested a man that is believed to be connected to the packages containing potentially explosive devices that were sent to former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris, and many others.

The arrest occurred in Plantation, Florida, but not before more packages were discovered addressed to Senator Cory Booker and James Clapper, the former Director of National Intelligence.

The man arrested is 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc. In addition to the arrest, a van covered in pro-Trump and GOP stickers was also taken from a parking lot of an auto parts store. Sayoc is believed to have ties to New York and also has a criminal background. His residence is stated to be in nearby Miami city, Aventura, Florida.

AP reports President Donald Trump will speak about the arrest and more at a youth summit Friday. More updates will be given at a Department of Justice press conference that is set for 2:30 ET.

Update: Attorney General Jeff Sessions have revealed that Sayoc will be charged with interstate transportation of an explosive, illegal mailing of explosives, threats against former Presidents, threatening interstate communication and assaulting current and former federal officers. Each case is considered a felony.

Authorities have alerted citizens to take caution as more packages could be in the mail system.