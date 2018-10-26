Authorities flocked to Florida and have arrested a man that is believed to be connected to the packages containing potentially explosive devices that were sent to former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris, and many others.

The arrest occurred in Plantation, Florida, but not before more packages were discovered addressed to Senator Cory Booker and James Clapper, the former Director of National Intelligence.

The man arrested is 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc. In addition to the arrest, a van covered in pro-Trump and GOP stickers was also taken from a parking lot of an auto parts store. Sayoc is believed to have ties to New York and also has a criminal background. His residence is stated to be in nearby Miami city, Aventura, Florida.

AP reports President Donald Trump will speak about the arrest and more at a youth summit Friday. More updates will be given at a Department of Justice press conference that is set for 2:30 ET.

Cesar Sayoc, 56, pictured in this booking photo from an arrest

Image taken at earlier date shows white van covered in decals of Pres. Trump, targets over the likenesses of Hillary Clinton, former Pres. Obama, filmmaker Michael Moore; it's believed to be same van at scene of suspect's arrest in Plantation, Fla.

Multiple law enforcement sources tell CNN that the suspect is a man in his 50s with an Aventura, Florida, address (north of Miami). He was arrested at a business in Plantation, Florida in Broward County. Sources tell us he has a criminal history and has ties to New York.

Update: Attorney General Jeff Sessions have revealed that Sayoc will be charged with interstate transportation of an explosive, illegal mailing of explosives, threats against former Presidents, threatening interstate communication and assaulting current and former federal officers. Each case is considered a felony.

Authorities have alerted citizens to take caution as more packages could be in the mail system.