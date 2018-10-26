Cardi B drops her new single MONEY, she links back up J White the producer who created her hit single Bodak Yellow. After a successful year it’s only right she talks about the fruits of her labor.Tory Lanes drops his new album ‘Love Me Now’. The project is a follow up to this year’s memories don’t lie and it’s a star studded affair with features from some off your favorite artist. He recently drop his new single ‘Miami’ featuring Gunna. The album also features Chris Brown on two tracks and others like 2 Chainz, Rich The Kid, Lil Baby, Bryson Tiller, Trey Songz A boogie, and more.