Nicki Minaj Ready to Help Her Native Country of Trinidad and Tobago During Time Of Crisis

Nicki Minaj may be many things to many people, but being loyal to her countrymen should be on the top of that list.

The “Barbie Dreams” rapper, who is of Trinidadian descent, confirmed she was collaborating with Soca artist Fay-Ann Lyons-Al­varez to organize a plan to help her native island.

Trinidad, I am working on getting many different resources to you now. Fay-Ann & I have been communicating non stop. I will let you know exactly who I'm donating the funds to & hope to be with you very soon. I Love you. We will get through this.

Beginning last Thursday, heavy rainfall caused devastation across the twin-island with water rising to deadly levels. Residents were trapped in their homes across parts of East, Central and South West Trinidad as well as Tobago. Many were saved by good Samaritans and others by members of the national security services. Those who could not be reached due to high currents were forced to seek refuge by holding onto beams in their homes or climbing to the top of their roofs. As a result of the flood, families lost everything.

On Monday, Minaj tweeted a few photos of conditions in the country and asked how she could help.

Trinidad 🇹🇹 😢 broken hearted to see this. Hope I can help. ♥️

Trinidad is going through a lot right now, it’s great to see artist and fellow countrymen come together in a time of crisis. Some talk about taking action, Minaj is doing something about it.