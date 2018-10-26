The 90s Re-Run campaign by Reebok Classic has one more addition to add, and it’s a pretty big one at that! However, to balance out the larger-than-life nature of their latest influencer in the set, the brand decided to get someone who, although doesn’t measure up in size, has a personality big enough to match. This is the tale of when viral social media influencer and current Reebok Brand Ambassador Jay Versace met the icon simply known as Shaq.

As a component to his curated collection of vintage Reebok gear (seen above), Jay Versace took a special trip to Shaquille O’Neal’s Florida home to go through his career-spanning collection of personal throwback apparel — a lot of it being Reebok too, especially since Shaq was one of the brand’s original celebrity influencers. The meeting of the minds takes us into the former Magic/Lakers/Heat/Suns/Cavs/Celtics baller’s “Accolade Room,” of course with a popcorn break thrown in for added measure. This is definitely a once-in-a-lifetime conversation that brings together one of the biggest social icons from the ’90s and one of the current social influencers that’s changing the world one funny viral video at a time. It’s the perfect match!

Watch Jay Versace’s day with Shaq above, and peep his 90s Re-Run collection in full below — you can still win it, in addition to a “Shaq’s Closet” capsule, by clicking here. Also, check out both Reebok Aztrek colorways that you see Jay and Shaq rocking in the video, which are available to cop right now for $90 USD over in the brand’s web store: