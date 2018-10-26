As a company that thinks from a global perspective, The Source is always looking to see what’s going down in the sneaker community all over the world. With that said, it’s looking like Dubai might just have things on lock as they’re prepping a massive sneaker expo for the culture with an even larger line-up of brands, activations and musical guest scheduled for this year’s SOLE DXB convention.

The two-day, three-night festival dedicated to the culture of kicks will see exclusive drops from adidas — expect the Yung Series, Never Made, YEEZY and those highly-anticipated Dragon Ball Z collabs — Dior, Farfetch, the reveal of an all-new vehicle by Cadillac, PUMA and the launch of the Pyer Moss collection by way of Reebok Classic amongst other surprises.

As far as the musical performances, Hip-Hop legend Nas is scheduled to headline the weekend lineup, in addition to fellow legendary emcee Roxanne Shanté, rising R&B star DaniLeigh, London-bred lyricist Giggs, and a host of other acts including Lion Babe, Masego, Slowthai, Sho Madjozi, Chyno, Zenden Lavon, Reem Ekay and F1del.

See the official ads for the performers below, and to get more info on SOLE DXB — going down from Dec 6 to Dec 8 — and how you can purchase tickets to attend just click here.