Tee Grizzley has announced a new mixtape titled Still My Moment, the follow up to his first project My Moment, set for release on November 9th via 300 Entertainment. The news comes with the premiere of the lead single from the mixtape “Pray For The Drip” feat. Offset.

Earlier this year Tee released Activated via 300, his album debut which earned critical acclaim led by his explosive RIAA Certified Platinum single “First Day Out.” To date Tee Grizzley has amassed over 800 million streams across platforms and has captivated the rap game as one of the genre’s most gifted wordsmiths.

Tee has collaborated with the likes of Meek Mill, Lil Yachty, Takeoff from Migos, Lil Pump, Lil Durk, Chris Brown, Moneybagg Yo and more. He will also be launching season 2 of his short video series Chess Not Checkers around the release of Still My Moment where he shares anecdotal wisdom on various topics. Listen to the new track “Pray For The Drip” now and share.