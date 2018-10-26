Tekashi 6ix9ine arrived in Manhattan for his sentencing but according to the Blast he was not the loud and often wild rapper that we have become accustomed to. He managed to side step prison time and was sentenced to four additional years of probation.

Reports from inside the courtroom state prosecution’s argument against the “FEFE” rapper included a presentation that recalled past images used online and in videos that could point to being a gang member and also various acts of violence. The end of their case was a request for one to three years in prison for the star.

In response, defending lawyers stated the details presented against the rapper are not indicative of who he truly is and cited his recent images of giving away money and visiting sick children to be more aligned with his actual personality.

The rapper had the opportunity to speak to the Judge and advocate for himself. “There are people who deserve to be in jail but Daniel Hernandez is not one of them,” he shared.

The case stemmed from a violation of the probation he was handed for his charge of using a minor in a sex act. During today’s court session his cases in Houston were also mentioned.

Prior to entering the courtroom, Tekashi shared a scripture on his Instagram.