The Game has sidestepped further legal action for the moment. The West Coast legend had a warrant set for his arrest and was in the crossfire of the U.S. Marshalls after he has given the courts and the woman who won a lawsuit over him, Priscilla Rainey, a hard time.

TMZ reports The Documentary rapper has handed over the financial documents as required by the courts and the warrant is currently withdrawn.

Back near the top of the month, a warrant was set for the rapper because he failed to pay the $7 million Rainey was declared in their sexual assault case. Not only did The Game not pay but he dodges providing financial records.

Rainey was one of the contestants on The Game’s VH1 dating reality series, She’s Got Game. The incident reportedly occurred during filming as The Game was stated to have grabbed bare areas of her body without permission.