Sounds way out, but science and the legalized cannabis community says its now true.

Created by Karyn Wagner, this unique strain know as “Sexxpot”, is designed to help any woman experience a mind-blowing sexual experience.

The indica-based strain, is derived from a low-THC strain recognized as “Mr. Nice” and contains about 14% THC. This is particularly low in comparison to other strains, such as gorilla glue and OG Kush, which will send you to kingdom come with just a few puffs.

According to THC consultant Eloise Theisen, high levels of THC can agitate anti-estrogen activity.

The bad news is that the “coming” of Sexxpot is limited to the San Francisco Bay area at the time of this writing.