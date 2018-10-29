Just last month, 10.Deep debuted its colorful, fall-ready “Destination Nowhere” collection with tons of cool patterns and a nice offering of cut-and-sew options. Now, Delivery 2 is here to bring back the same quality of print-heavy styles that we loved so much about the first set.

The season-favorite camo makes its way into the mix again, in addition to flower motifs and racer checkered print over an assortment of hoodies, coaches jackets, T-Shirts, rugby shirts and joggers amongst other items. The use of materials is of fine quality as well, as we see the popular sherpa fleece on a few select pieces and classic nylon sportswear for a comfortable transition into a more winterized season.

10.Deep will release Delivery 2 in the FW18 “Destination Nowhere” collection on Halloween day (October 31) through the brand’s online store. Take a closer look at all the offerings in the lookbook below: