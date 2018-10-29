You can now call her Hennessy with the tea.

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj have had beef for quite some time. One of the fued’s most notable moments came at New York’s fashion week. According to the Bronx nature, Nicki spoke ill words about Cardi’s daughter, Kulture. The footage from the function shows both emcees engaging in a possible altercation, along with other entourage members and bodyguards. Afterwards, Bardi was seen leaving the function, with one heel, a ripped dress and a huge knot on the side of her forehead.

Not too long ago, the “Money” artist explained that she had been receiving alarming texts from a plethora of unknown numbers. Well, Bardi’s sister, Hennessy Carolina, recently dug deeper into the specifics of the matter and defended her sister.

“Ya asking why I’m beefing with a fan base, but ya not asking why someone with so much influence would use their influence to manipulate their fans to spread so much negativity and hate!” said the fashion and television personality. Hennessy alludes to the fact that Nicki is responsible for the threatening texts.

“She leaked my sister’s number to her fan pages the same shit she did to Mariah Lynn,” she said. “Not one of you is waking up to death threats every day, made up stories that can effect my real life and real relationships.”

The post has since been deleted by Hennessy.

The beef between the two is bad enough for women in Hip-Hop. We rarely get to experience a female rapper rise to the top like both of these women have done. When threats began to occur, the feud has reached its peak and should now cease. We hope that the beef can be resolved sooner than later.