Billionaire Boys Club wasn’t afraid to get a bit nerdy last month with its collaboration alongside N.E.R.D, and now the brand is going straight Comic Con levels of geekdom with a new capsule set inspired by the Star Wars franchise. It’s cool though — we’re ready to get our Urkel on right along with the rest of you!

From T-Shirts and hoodies all the way to a range of accessories, the collection is a tribute to both Han Solo – the main protagonist throughout the series that leads the Rebel Alliance — and his home planet of Corellia. Details from the latter’s fictional environment can be found throughout the set, including the use of Corellian Bloodstripe details and 3M reflective detailing to give the sense of hyperspace. Han’s classic “Never Tell Me the Odds!” line from the 1980 fan-favorite Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back makes its way on the back of some shirts, giving us all a minor detail that even the most casual fan will get a kick out of.

You won’t have to go to a galaxy far, far away to get the new BBC x Star Wars capsule collection; expect the drop to arrive at the brand’s NYC flagship and online store starting tomorrow (October 30). Peep the trippy lookbook below: