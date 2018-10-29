In another money move, Cardi B partners with one of her beloved brands, Fashion Nova, to release her very own collection.

As per the clothing brand’s website, there will be a femcee star-studded launch party along with a performance by the “I Like It” rapper herself to welcome the collection.

Courtesy of its celebrity and social media influencer endorsement, Fashion Nova, has grown to be a powerhouse. In an old interview, the Bronx native noted that the clothing brand allowed her to feature their clothes in her music videos long before anyone else saw her marketing potential.

“With Fashion Nova, she told interviewers, they offered me the opportunity to design what I like and I’m gonna put out a clothing line with them, a little something-something.”

Founder and CEO of the company, Richard Saghian, told reporters that he “can’t think of a better fashion icon for their first ever celebrity design collaboration.”

Cardi B can buy designer, but this Fashion Nova fits, and you will get to try yours on November 15th.