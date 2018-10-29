The Cleveland Cavaliers have parted ways with Tyronn Lue despite the fact that Lue still had $15 million left on his contract, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN . The Cavs committed to Lue following the organization’s first championship in 2016. Lue signed an extension that kept him with four guaranteed years and a fifth-year team option.

The Cavs should be in rebuilding mode, but instead, they did things like sign Kevin Love to a pricey extension. Lue initially sat veterans like Kyle Korver, Channing Frye, and J.R. Smith in order to let the young guys get valuable experience, but he was recently going back to the vets. The team was nervously straddling the line between rebuilding and going for a playoff spot.

The organization’s plan was never clear and Lue lost his job because of the unclear direction the team was heading. LeBron and Love sent some appreciation towards their former head coach on social media, shortly following after learning of Lue’s firing.

T Lue thanks for the memories and more importantly our partnership bringing a 🏆 to that deserved city/fan base. U know how to find me 🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2018

ESPN reports that Larry Drew will serve as the Cavs’ interim coach. When Lue missed unable to report to duty last season due to an illness, Drew commandeered the team to a respectable 8-1 record, mind you that was with LeBron calling the plays. Time will tell if Lue’s firing was the right move or not.