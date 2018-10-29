Remember Danity Kane? They were Bad Boy’s second girl group behind Total. Originally the group members were Dawn Richard, Aubrey O’Day, Shannon Bex, D Woods, and Andrea Fimbres. The world had watched them come together for two seasons of Making The Band 3. Sean “Diddy” Combs decided to keep both Aubrey and Audrea from the reality show’s first season and then rounded out the group with Dawn, D Woods and Shannon in the season 2 finale. On the final episode of their documented forming, Diddy canceled the group after a number of disputes and decided to keep Dawn Richard.

It seems like they are back by popular demand because they have since linked up to do some tour dates.

Danity Kane made a splash once they came on the scene, becoming the first female group to debut consecutive albums on top of the Billboard charts. Two of DK’s singles, “Showstopper” and “Damaged” peaked in the top 10 of Billboard’s Hot 100 charts.

The once group of 5 women have cut it down to a trio. In a recent interview with The Daily Buzz, the now trio says Puff did not see a future in the girl group. As a result, he canceled the possible potential before things really started to heat up.

“Puff didn’t care about us being a successful group. He cared about a T.V. show,” said Shannon. “He wasn’t thinking about what was best for this group. He’s like ‘uhh, let me do what’s best for me.'”

The group’s most vocal personality, Aubrey, was pretty blunt about the situation. “Puff cared about himself and his pockets.” Peep both part one and two of the interview below.