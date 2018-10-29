As per Demi Lovato’s mom, Dianna De La Garza, the singer is 90 days sober.

The “Confident” singer entered recovery after being hospitalized due to an overdose not long ago. De La Garza said that Lovato is gaining ground amid an appearance on Conversations with Maria Menounos on October 26.

“Yes, she has 90 days,” she said. “And I couldn’t be more thankful or more proud of her because addiction being a disease, it’s work.”

Dianna’s comments reverberate those of Lovato’s sister Madison De La Garza. In a meeting not long ago, Madison likewise said that she was glad for the work her sister was doing to get sober.

“She’s working really hard on her sobriety and we’re all so incredibly proud of her. It’s been crazy for our family. It’s been a lot,” she said.

The entire family has been genuinely open about the overdose and recovery, including Lovato herself. She shared a letter to her fans about the brush with death back in August.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction,” she said. “What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something that I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”

Dianna uncovered not long ago that Lovato’s overdose was practically lethal. She told interviewers that the vocalist was in critical condition for a few days, with the family not knowing whether Demi would pull through.

“I prayed, of course, all the way to the hospital, and my faith is strong. And I think that was one of the things that got me through, you know, the next couple of days when she was in critical condition. We just didn’t know for two days if she was going to make it or not.”

Several months later, according to reports, Demi Lovato seems to be doing fine.