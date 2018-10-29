Kanye West is making a political statement with his fashion. The rapper has designed a line of T-shirts supporting the “Black Exit” campaign that encourages African-Americans to part ways with the Democratic Party. He debuted his designs this past Saturday at the Young Black Leadership Summit in Washington, D.C., a meeting of young black conservatives organized by Candace Owens.

Danity Kane speaks out about Diddy. The one-time group of five women has cut it down to a trio. In a recent interview with The Daily Buzz, the now trio includes Dawn, Shannon and Audrey say Puff did not see a future in the girl group. The group’s most vocal personality, Aubrey, was pretty blunt about the situation Stating “Puff cared about himself and his pockets.”

Speaking of Diddy, news of the mogul’s breakup with his longtime girlfriend, Cassie, first made headlines last week. But Diddy wants her to know that she still means the world to him. “If anyone sees Cassie this weekend please tell her to listen to this song 100 times,” Diddy wrote alongside a screenshot of “The Lady in My Life,” from Michael Jackson’s Thriller album.

